Invicti ASPM: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt, deduplication, triage & remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Vulnerability deduplication and normalization across AST tools, Hierarchical project organization with automated risk profiling, SBOM locator for component vulnerability search..

Strobes Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform for securing apps via code scanning, SCA, SBOM generation & vuln mgmt. built by Strobes Security. Core capabilities include Code scanning and static analysis, Open-source dependency analysis, Automated SBOM generation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.