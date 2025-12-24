Invicti API Security: API security testing platform with discovery, scanning, and remediation. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Sensorless API discovery during web application scans, Zero-configuration API discovery for Swagger/OpenAPI specs, API gateway integration with Amazon API Gateway, Mulesoft, Azure API Management, and Apigee X..

Spherical Defense Autonomous Protection: AI-powered API security platform using unsupervised deep learning. built by Spherical Defense. Core capabilities include Unsupervised deep learning for API security, Automatic vulnerability detection, Window of Exposure protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.