Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Intruder Web Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Intruder. Xss-Sql-Fuzz is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Intruder Web Application Scanning
Startups and mid-market teams with limited AppSec headcount should use Intruder Web Application Scanning because the 24/7 automatic scanning and business-impact prioritization eliminate the manual triage work that makes DAST programs fail in small orgs. Seventy-five vulnerability types plus 140,000 infrastructure checks mean you're catching real issues without needing a dedicated researcher to interpret results. Skip this if your primary concern is API security at scale; the tool handles APIs competently through schema upload, but native API-first vendors will give you better coverage on GraphQL and async patterns.
Burp Suite users running manual penetration tests will get immediate value from Xss-Sql-Fuzz because it automates payload injection for the two most common web vulnerabilities without requiring configuration or rule tuning. The free price and 63 GitHub stars reflect solid adoption among practitioners who already own Burp; you're adding a focused fuzzing layer to work you're doing anyway. Skip this if your team needs a standalone DAST platform or coverage beyond XSS and SQL injection, since the plugin intentionally does one thing well rather than scanning the full attack surface.
DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities
A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz
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Common questions about comparing Intruder Web Application Scanning vs Xss-Sql-Fuzz for your dynamic application security testing needs.
Intruder Web Application Scanning: DAST tool for scanning web apps and APIs for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated scanning for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Checks for 75+ application vulnerabilities, 140,000+ infrastructure security checks..
Xss-Sql-Fuzz: A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Intruder Web Application Scanning and Xss-Sql-Fuzz serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover SQL Injection, XSS. Key differences: Intruder Web Application Scanning is Commercial while Xss-Sql-Fuzz is Free, Xss-Sql-Fuzz is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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