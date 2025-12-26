Startups and mid-market teams with limited AppSec headcount should use Intruder Web Application Scanning because the 24/7 automatic scanning and business-impact prioritization eliminate the manual triage work that makes DAST programs fail in small orgs. Seventy-five vulnerability types plus 140,000 infrastructure checks mean you're catching real issues without needing a dedicated researcher to interpret results. Skip this if your primary concern is API security at scale; the tool handles APIs competently through schema upload, but native API-first vendors will give you better coverage on GraphQL and async patterns.

Xss-Sql-Fuzz

Burp Suite users running manual penetration tests will get immediate value from Xss-Sql-Fuzz because it automates payload injection for the two most common web vulnerabilities without requiring configuration or rule tuning. The free price and 63 GitHub stars reflect solid adoption among practitioners who already own Burp; you're adding a focused fuzzing layer to work you're doing anyway. Skip this if your team needs a standalone DAST platform or coverage beyond XSS and SQL injection, since the plugin intentionally does one thing well rather than scanning the full attack surface.