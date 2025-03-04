Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Intruder Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intruder. s3viewer is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Intruder Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will get the most from Intruder Attack Surface Management because its automated discovery and AI-assisted triage actually reduce the noise that kills smaller programs. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA well, surfacing both known and shadow assets while flagging emerging threats without requiring a dedicated threat intelligence analyst. Skip this if you need deep incident response orchestration or SOAR capabilities; Intruder stays in the discovery and monitoring lane.
Security teams conducting external attack surface reconnaissance on cloud infrastructure should use s3viewer for its speed in discovering publicly exposed storage across multiple cloud providers and protocols from a single interface. The tool is free and requires no credentials to operate, making it immediately deployable for red team assessments or initial exposure audits without procurement friction. Skip this if you need ongoing monitoring or remediation workflows; s3viewer is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a continuous posture management platform.
Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features
A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings.
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Common questions about comparing Intruder Attack Surface Management vs s3viewer for your external attack surface management needs.
Intruder Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery, Shadow IT detection, Vulnerability scanning with scheduled scans..
s3viewer: A storage exploration tool that provides unified access to view publicly accessible Amazon S3 buckets, Azure Blob storage, FTP servers, and HTTP directory listings..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Intruder Attack Surface Management is developed by Intruder. s3viewer is open-source with 448 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Intruder Attack Surface Management and s3viewer serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Azure, AWS. Key differences: Intruder Attack Surface Management is Commercial while s3viewer is Free, s3viewer is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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