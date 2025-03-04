Intruder Attack Surface Management

Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will get the most from Intruder Attack Surface Management because its automated discovery and AI-assisted triage actually reduce the noise that kills smaller programs. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA well, surfacing both known and shadow assets while flagging emerging threats without requiring a dedicated threat intelligence analyst. Skip this if you need deep incident response orchestration or SOAR capabilities; Intruder stays in the discovery and monitoring lane.