Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Intruder Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Intruder. Perimeterator is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Intruder Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and SMB teams with limited security staff will get the most from Intruder Attack Surface Management because its automated discovery and AI-assisted triage actually reduce the noise that kills smaller programs. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA well, surfacing both known and shadow assets while flagging emerging threats without requiring a dedicated threat intelligence analyst. Skip this if you need deep incident response orchestration or SOAR capabilities; Intruder stays in the discovery and monitoring lane.
AWS-focused security teams operating on a budget will appreciate Perimeterator's distributed enumeration approach, which catches misconfigured internet-facing resources that centralized scanners often miss due to account fragmentation and permission boundaries. It's free and runs from GitHub, meaning zero procurement cycles and immediate deployment across multi-account environments. Skip this if you need managed remediation workflows or compliance reporting; Perimeterator is a discovery and enumeration tool, not a ticketing system.
Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features
A distributed AWS security auditing tool that continuously enumerates and scans internet-facing AWS services to identify potentially misconfigured resources.
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Common questions about comparing Intruder Attack Surface Management vs Perimeterator for your external attack surface management needs.
Intruder Attack Surface Management: Attack surface mgmt platform with vuln scanning and cloud security features. built by Intruder. Core capabilities include Automated attack surface discovery, Shadow IT detection, Vulnerability scanning with scheduled scans..
Perimeterator: A distributed AWS security auditing tool that continuously enumerates and scans internet-facing AWS services to identify potentially misconfigured resources..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Intruder Attack Surface Management and Perimeterator serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Intruder Attack Surface Management is Commercial while Perimeterator is Free, Perimeterator is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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