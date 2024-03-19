Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Introspy-Android is a free mobile app security tool. ReFlutter is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing hands-on Android app assessments on rooted test devices will find Introspy-Android indispensable for runtime API hooking that catches behavioral logic flaws agentless scanners miss. The framework's free pricing and 485 GitHub stars reflect active use in penetration testing workflows where you need granular visibility into what an app actually does at the Android API layer. Skip this if you're looking for automated vulnerability scanning or need to test unrooted production devices; Introspy-Android is a manual inspection tool that requires deep Android knowledge and controlled lab environments.
Mobile security teams doing threat modeling or adversarial testing of Flutter apps will find ReFlutter indispensable because it's the only free framework that can intercept encrypted traffic and inspect runtime behavior without recompiling the app yourself. The 1,441 GitHub stars signal real adoption among security researchers who need dynamic analysis capabilities that commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs GUI-driven testing; ReFlutter requires comfort with patched libraries and command-line workflows that won't suit security ops looking for point-and-click vulnerability scanning.
Introspy-Android is a dynamic analysis framework that hooks Android APIs at runtime to monitor application behavior and identify security vulnerabilities on rooted devices.
ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.
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Common questions about comparing Introspy-Android vs ReFlutter for your mobile app security needs.
Introspy-Android: Introspy-Android is a dynamic analysis framework that hooks Android APIs at runtime to monitor application behavior and identify security vulnerabilities on rooted devices..
ReFlutter: ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Introspy-Android is open-source with 485 GitHub stars. ReFlutter is open-source with 1,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Introspy-Android and ReFlutter serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Reverse Engineering, Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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