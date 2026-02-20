IntelFinder: Automated SaaS platform monitoring web sources for brand and domain threats. built by IntelFinder. Core capabilities include Automated web monitoring across dozens of sources for threat detection, Asset-based monitoring configuration (brands and domains), Threat alerting with detailed information on suspected threats..

ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor: Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Automated continuous OSINT monitoring without repeated manual searches, Monitoring via identities, keywords, phrases, or investigative themes, Configurable alerts filtered by relevance and investigative priority..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.