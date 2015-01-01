Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
IntelFinder is a commercial digital risk protection tool by IntelFinder. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs defending against brand impersonation and domain hijacking need IntelFinder because it automates monitoring across dozens of web sources without requiring in-house threat intelligence staff. The platform maps to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get continuous monitoring plus adversarial event analysis built into alerting; remediation recommendations ship with each alert instead of forcing analysts to guess next steps. Skip this if you need deep dark web access or threat actor tracking beyond surface-web reconnaissance, or if your primary concern is infrastructure-layer threats rather than brand and domain exposure.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Automated SaaS platform monitoring web sources for brand and domain threats.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing IntelFinder vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
IntelFinder: Automated SaaS platform monitoring web sources for brand and domain threats. built by IntelFinder. Core capabilities include Automated web monitoring across dozens of sources for threat detection, Asset-based monitoring configuration (brands and domains), Threat alerting with detailed information on suspected threats..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
IntelFinder differentiates with Automated web monitoring across dozens of sources for threat detection, Asset-based monitoring configuration (brands and domains), Threat alerting with detailed information on suspected threats. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
IntelFinder is developed by IntelFinder. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
IntelFinder and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Alerting. Key differences: IntelFinder is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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