Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Instart Web Performance (Legacy) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Oracle. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Instart Web Performance (Legacy)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-traffic web applications will get the most from Instart Web Performance (Legacy) if they need DDoS and bot mitigation bundled with performance optimization on a single cloud platform. The solution covers continuous monitoring and platform security controls across the NIST CSF, making it suitable for organizations that can't afford application slowdown from security enforcement. Skip this if your priority is detecting sophisticated application-layer attacks; Instart's strength is filtering volumetric threats and keeping sites fast under load, not hunting advanced threats.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications on Oracle Cloud (or multi-cloud) should consider Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF for its integrated bot management and threat intelligence that actually blocks reconnaissance traffic before it becomes an attack. The service maps cleanly to NIST PR.IR and DE.CM, meaning it handles both infrastructure resilience and continuous anomaly detection without requiring separate tools for those functions. Skip this if your applications run primarily on-premises or you need advanced API schema enforcement; OCI WAF assumes cloud-native deployment and prioritizes detection over custom policy complexity.
A legacy web application security and performance optimization solution that combines security controls with performance enhancement features.
A cloud-based web application firewall service that protects web applications from malicious traffic through threat intelligence, access controls, and bot management capabilities.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Instart Web Performance (Legacy) vs Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Instart Web Performance (Legacy): A legacy web application security and performance optimization solution that combines security controls with performance enhancement features. built by Akamai..
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF: A cloud-based web application firewall service that protects web applications from malicious traffic through threat intelligence, access controls, and bot management capabilities. built by Oracle..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Instart Web Performance (Legacy) is developed by Akamai. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF is developed by Oracle. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Instart Web Performance (Legacy) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Security Configuration, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox