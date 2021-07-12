Mid-market and enterprise teams managing high-traffic web applications will get the most from Instart Web Performance (Legacy) if they need DDoS and bot mitigation bundled with performance optimization on a single cloud platform. The solution covers continuous monitoring and platform security controls across the NIST CSF, making it suitable for organizations that can't afford application slowdown from security enforcement. Skip this if your priority is detecting sophisticated application-layer attacks; Instart's strength is filtering volumetric threats and keeping sites fast under load, not hunting advanced threats.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF

Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications on Oracle Cloud (or multi-cloud) should consider Oracle Cloud Infrastructure WAF for its integrated bot management and threat intelligence that actually blocks reconnaissance traffic before it becomes an attack. The service maps cleanly to NIST PR.IR and DE.CM, meaning it handles both infrastructure resilience and continuous anomaly detection without requiring separate tools for those functions. Skip this if your applications run primarily on-premises or you need advanced API schema enforcement; OCI WAF assumes cloud-native deployment and prioritizes detection over custom policy complexity.