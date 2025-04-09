Inspira H1UMAN

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual incident response will benefit most from Inspira H1UMAN's ability to execute routine security tasks without human intervention, shrinking mean time to response on high-volume, repetitive work. The tool maps directly to NIST RS.MA and RS.MI, meaning it's built specifically to handle incident management and mitigation at scale rather than hunting or prevention. Skip this if your team needs deep threat hunting capabilities or operates primarily on-premises; Inspira H1UMAN prioritizes workflow automation over detection depth and runs cloud-native only.