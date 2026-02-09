Development teams shipping code at speed need Insignary Clarity because it catches vulnerabilities in AI-generated code and open source snippets that traditional SCA tools skip entirely. The tool maps findings directly to CVEs and generates audit-ready SBOMs in a cloud deployment, which means security sign-off becomes the bottleneck instead of tooling setup. Skip this if you're an enterprise with a mandate to run everything on-premises or if you need deep integration with existing legacy binary scanning pipelines; Clarity's strength is velocity for teams that can tolerate cloud-only architecture.