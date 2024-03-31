Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Insider is a free static application security testing tool. Parasoft Security for Rust is a free static application security testing tool by Parasoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Development teams in fast-moving startups and mid-market companies should use Insider if they need SAST integrated directly into CI/CD without licensing friction. It scans six programming languages for OWASP Top 10 issues at zero cost, and the 550 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams that value transparency and open-source tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, a managed SaaS console, or detection capabilities beyond known vulnerability patterns; Insider is a CLI-first tool for developers who prefer running their own security scanning rather than outsourcing it to a vendor platform.
Rust teams building systems where memory safety is a given but API misuse and injection flaws are still live risks should use Parasoft Security for Rust; it catches OWASP Top 10 violations at commit time before they reach staging. The free tier removes cost friction for adoption, and the policy dashboards let you actually track whether developers are fixing findings rather than ignoring them. Skip this if you need cross-language scanning or if your Rust codebase is small enough that Clippy's built-in checks already catch your threat model.
Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript.
Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code.
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Common questions about comparing Insider vs Parasoft Security for Rust for your static application security testing needs.
Insider: Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript..
Parasoft Security for Rust: Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code. built by Parasoft. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Insider is open-source with 550 GitHub stars. Parasoft Security for Rust is developed by Parasoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Insider and Parasoft Security for Rust serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, Sast, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Insider is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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