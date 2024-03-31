Insider: Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript..

Parasoft Security for Rust: Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code. built by Parasoft. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 enforcement via static analysis for Rust, Early vulnerability detection in the development lifecycle, Automated security report generation with severity and exploitability metrics..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.