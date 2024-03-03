Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
InsecureBankv2 is a free cyber range training tool. InsecureShop is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building mobile testing programs or Android developers who need hands-on vulnerability labs should use InsecureBankv2 because it's free, maintained, and includes both client and backend components to practice real attack chains rather than isolated code snippets. The 1,417 GitHub stars and active contributor base signal a stable training environment that's been battle-tested by infosec programs for years. Skip this if your team needs guided curriculum or automated scoring; InsecureBankv2 is a sandbox, not a platform, and requires someone who already knows what they're looking for.
Security trainers and developers building mobile app security skills will get the most from InsecureShop because it's a deliberately broken Android app designed to teach real exploitation techniques hands-on, not just explain them. The 253 GitHub stars and free distribution mean your team can spin up vulnerable instances instantly for lab work without licensing friction. Skip this if you need a production scanning tool or automated vulnerability detection; InsecureShop is purely for learning, and it only covers Android.
InsecureBankv2 is an intentionally vulnerable Android application with a Python back-end server designed for educational purposes in mobile security testing and Android vulnerability research.
InsecureShop is an intentionally vulnerable Android application built in Kotlin for educating developers and security professionals about mobile app vulnerabilities and penetration testing techniques.
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Common questions about comparing InsecureBankv2 vs InsecureShop for your cyber range training needs.
InsecureBankv2: InsecureBankv2 is an intentionally vulnerable Android application with a Python back-end server designed for educational purposes in mobile security testing and Android vulnerability research..
InsecureShop: InsecureShop is an intentionally vulnerable Android application built in Kotlin for educating developers and security professionals about mobile app vulnerabilities and penetration testing techniques..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
InsecureBankv2 is open-source with 1,417 GitHub stars. InsecureShop is open-source with 253 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
InsecureBankv2 and InsecureShop serve similar Cyber Range Training use cases: both are Cyber Range Training tools, both cover Education, Android Security, Vulnerable Applications. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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