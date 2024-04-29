Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
InQL is a free dynamic application security testing tool. jaeles is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
GraphQL API teams embedded in Burp Suite workflows should adopt InQL for its native introspection enumeration and mutation testing capabilities; it catches schema poisoning and input validation gaps that standard web proxies miss entirely. The tool is free and maintains 1,671 GitHub stars, reflecting active community contribution to its attack patterns. Skip this if your GraphQL APIs sit behind strict WAF rules or if you need post-exploitation forensics; InQL excels at discovery and fuzzing but doesn't track API behavior anomalies.
Security teams building custom scanning workflows for internal applications will get the most from Jaeles because its template-based architecture lets you write rules for your specific tech stack rather than forcing you into vendor presets. The 2,283 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution of custom scenarios, which means you're not locked into what the maintainers decided to scan. Skip this if you need commercial support, a polished UI, or compliance reporting; Jaeles is a CLI-first tool that rewards engineering time over convenience.
InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection
Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios.
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Common questions about comparing InQL vs jaeles for your dynamic application security testing needs.
InQL: InQL is a Burp Suite extension for advanced GraphQL testing and vulnerability detection..
jaeles: Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
InQL is open-source with 1,671 GitHub stars. jaeles is open-source with 2,283 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
InQL and jaeles serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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