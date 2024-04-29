GraphQL API teams embedded in Burp Suite workflows should adopt InQL for its native introspection enumeration and mutation testing capabilities; it catches schema poisoning and input validation gaps that standard web proxies miss entirely. The tool is free and maintains 1,671 GitHub stars, reflecting active community contribution to its attack patterns. Skip this if your GraphQL APIs sit behind strict WAF rules or if you need post-exploitation forensics; InQL excels at discovery and fuzzing but doesn't track API behavior anomalies.

jaeles

Security teams building custom scanning workflows for internal applications will get the most from Jaeles because its template-based architecture lets you write rules for your specific tech stack rather than forcing you into vendor presets. The 2,283 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution of custom scenarios, which means you're not locked into what the maintainers decided to scan. Skip this if you need commercial support, a polished UI, or compliance reporting; Jaeles is a CLI-first tool that rewards engineering time over convenience.