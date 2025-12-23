Infoblox Brand Protection: Monitors and mitigates lookalike domains to protect brands from phishing attacks. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Lookalike domain monitoring and detection, Custom domain watchlists, DNS-layer real-time blocking of malicious domains..

Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.