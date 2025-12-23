Infoblox Brand Protection: Monitors and mitigates lookalike domains to protect brands from phishing attacks. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Lookalike domain monitoring and detection, Custom domain watchlists, DNS-layer real-time blocking of malicious domains..

Markmonitor Security: Domain and DNS security platform protecting enterprise brand assets from cyber threats. built by Markmonitor. Core capabilities include Secure account management with intrusion detection and penetration testing, Two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect against account hijacking, IP address whitelisting and user access permission controls..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.