Infisical Radar: Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks. built by Infisical. Core capabilities include Continuous secret scanning and monitoring, Precommit checks to block commits with secrets, Detection of over 140 secret types..

Truffle Security Analyzers: Credential verification service that validates leaked secrets for liveness. built by Truffle Security. Core capabilities include Credential verification for 45+ platforms and services, Live secret validation through authentication testing, AWS credential verification..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.