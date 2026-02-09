Infisical Radar: Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks. built by Infisical. Core capabilities include Continuous secret scanning and monitoring, Precommit checks to block commits with secrets, Detection of over 140 secret types..

Rusty Hog: A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.