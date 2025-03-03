Indusface AppTrana AppSec Platform: AI-powered WAAP platform with ASM, vuln scanning, WAF, API protection & DDoS. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management for continuous asset discovery, Automated vulnerability scanning and expert-led penetration testing, Autonomous vulnerability remediation (SwyftComply)..

Indusface SwyftComply: Autonomous vulnerability remediation via virtual patching for web apps and APIs. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include Autonomous virtual patching for critical, high, and medium vulnerabilities, Zero-vulnerability compliance reporting for SOC 2, PCI DSS, and HIPAA, Centralized dashboard for vulnerability protection status visibility..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.