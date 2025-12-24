Indusface AppTrana - API Protection: Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing..

Miggo WAF Copilot: AI-powered WAF rule automation for instant vulnerability protection. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include Autonomous vulnerability detection and analysis, Automated payload generation and exploitation testing, AI-powered root cause analysis..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.