InCountry Email is a commercial email dlp tool by InCountry. Messageware AttachView is a commercial email dlp tool by Messageware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping personal data across borders will find their compliance burden cut sharply by InCountry Email's in-country tokenization approach, which routes emails through local SMTP servers so regulated data never leaves its origin jurisdiction. The tool handles GDPR, LGPD, and similar residency rules without forcing infrastructure rewrites, integrating directly into existing SMTP configurations. Skip this if your problem is inbound email threats or you need DLP that blocks risky sends; InCountry Email is purpose-built for outbound localization, not message inspection or policy enforcement.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sensitive email attachments in Exchange environments will get real value from AttachView's permission granularity; you can restrict open, save, copy, and print at the user, group, IP, and device level without forcing users into a separate portal. The on-premises CAS installation handles over 400 file formats without requiring local applications, reducing both support burden and data exfiltration surface. Skip this if you need cloud-first deployment or DLP that covers email body content and metadata alongside attachments; AttachView is purely attachment-focused.
Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws.
OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages.
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Common questions about comparing InCountry Email vs Messageware AttachView for your email dlp needs.
InCountry Email: Email gateway that localizes personal data in emails to meet data residency laws. built by InCountry. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenized placeholder replacement with plaintext personal data values within the recipient's country, Routing of outbound emails through in-country SMTP servers for data localization, Compliance with local personal data storage and residency regulations..
Messageware AttachView: OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages. built by Messageware. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Converts attachments to secure HTML pages, preventing local file storage or browser caching, Supports over 400 file formats without requiring local application installation, Granular admin controls for open, view, save, copy, and print permissions per user/group/IP/device..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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