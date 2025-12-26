Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF): WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification..

Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions: Website security platform with malware scanning, WAF, CDN, and DDoS protection. built by sectigo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning and automated removal, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Top 10 protection, DDoS protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.