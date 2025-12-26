Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Imperva. Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by sectigo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications will find Imperva WAF's automated policy creation and machine learning-based attack detection most valuable, especially when compliance logging matters; the tool ships in blocking mode from day one and handles GDPR and PCI DSS auditing without manual configuration overhead. The NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring strength reflects real-time rule updates paired with attack analytics that correlate alerts automatically, reducing noise that tanks adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and incident response; Imperva prioritizes detection and blocking over the recovery and analysis capabilities that enterprises with mature security operations often need.
Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should pick Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions for its automated malware remediation; you get daily scanning with removal built in, not just alerts you have to action manually. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities through its WAF and includes DDoS protection across 44+ global data centers, so you're not buying point solutions. The honest constraint is detection-heavy architecture with weaker incident recovery capabilities; if you need sophisticated post-breach forensics or extended threat hunting, you'll layer in separate tools.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats
Website security platform with malware scanning, WAF, CDN, and DDoS protection
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Common questions about comparing Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF): WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10 and other threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification..
Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions: Website security platform with malware scanning, WAF, CDN, and DDoS protection. built by sectigo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning and automated removal, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Top 10 protection, DDoS protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Managed security rules with daily and real-time updates, Protection against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, Machine learning-based attack pattern identification. Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions differentiates with Daily malware scanning and automated removal, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Top 10 protection, DDoS protection.
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Imperva. Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions is developed by sectigo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Imperva Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, SQL Injection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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