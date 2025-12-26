Imperva Application Security: Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification..

Polaris Infosec WAAP: AI-powered WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt. built by Polaris Infosec. Core capabilities include Next-Generation Web Application Firewall (WAF), API Security, DDoS Defense..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.