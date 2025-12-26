Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Imperva Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Imperva. Polaris Infosec WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Polaris Infosec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against coordinated attacks will get the most from Imperva Application Security; its bot protection and DDoS mitigation are genuinely difficult to bypass, which matters when attackers are testing your perimeter daily. The platform covers PCI DSS 4.0 compliance and delivers real-time blocking across web, mobile, and API surfaces without requiring you to rebuild your infrastructure. Skip this if you need a unified CNAPP that also handles cloud-native workloads or infrastructure scanning; Imperva stays focused on the application layer where it's strong.
Startups and SMBs defending APIs and web applications without dedicated security ops will find Polaris Infosec WAAP's AI-driven threat detection and managed security services bundle valuable; the platform covers four attack surfaces (WAF, API, DDoS, bots) in one deployment and includes threat intelligence, reducing the number of vendors you need to stitch together. The hybrid deployment model and geographic controls address NIST PR.AA access control requirements without forcing a full cloud migration. Skip this if you need mature managed services SLAs or have compliance teams demanding vendors with 500+ employee infrastructure; Polaris' lean team means support responsiveness varies by region.
Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats
AI-powered WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Imperva Application Security vs Polaris Infosec WAAP for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Imperva Application Security: Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification..
Polaris Infosec WAAP: AI-powered WAAP platform with WAF, API security, DDoS, and bot mgmt. built by Polaris Infosec. Core capabilities include Next-Generation Web Application Firewall (WAF), API Security, DDoS Defense..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Imperva Application Security differentiates with Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification. Polaris Infosec WAAP differentiates with Next-Generation Web Application Firewall (WAF), API Security, DDoS Defense.
Imperva Application Security is developed by Imperva. Polaris Infosec WAAP is developed by Polaris Infosec. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Imperva Application Security and Polaris Infosec WAAP serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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