Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Imperva Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Imperva. Myra Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by myra security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against coordinated attacks will get the most from Imperva Application Security; its bot protection and DDoS mitigation are genuinely difficult to bypass, which matters when attackers are testing your perimeter daily. The platform covers PCI DSS 4.0 compliance and delivers real-time blocking across web, mobile, and API surfaces without requiring you to rebuild your infrastructure. Skip this if you need a unified CNAPP that also handles cloud-native workloads or infrastructure scanning; Imperva stays focused on the application layer where it's strong.
Mid-market and enterprise teams defending APIs and web applications against sophisticated DDoS and bot traffic will find Myra Application Security's Layer 7 protection genuinely useful, particularly if you operate in Europe and need GDPR-compliant traffic filtering without the compliance overhead of US-based WAF vendors. The vendor's EU data residency and GDPR-native bot protection (no third-party CAPTCHA dependencies) removes a friction point most teams face when selecting WAF providers. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or endpoint detection; Myra prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over incident response capabilities.
Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats
Cloud-based web app & API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation & bot mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Imperva Application Security vs Myra Application Security for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Imperva Application Security: Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification..
Myra Application Security: Cloud-based web app & API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation & bot mgmt. built by myra security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection, Web application firewall, Bot management and detection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Imperva Application Security differentiates with Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification. Myra Application Security differentiates with Layer 7 DDoS protection, Web application firewall, Bot management and detection.
Imperva Application Security is developed by Imperva. Myra Application Security is developed by myra security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Imperva Application Security and Myra Application Security serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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