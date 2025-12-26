Imperva Application Security: Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Web Application Firewall protection, Advanced bot protection for websites and mobile apps, API security with discovery and classification..

Myra Application Security: Cloud-based web app & API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation & bot mgmt. built by myra security. Core capabilities include Layer 7 DDoS protection, Web application firewall, Bot management and detection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.