Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Imperva API Security is a commercial api security tool by Imperva. Upstream Fusion API Security is a commercial api security tool by Upstream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing API sprawl across multiple gateways should buy Imperva API Security for its agentless shadow API discovery, which catches undocumented endpoints that application teams hide in production. The platform scores strongest on ID.AM and DE.CM (asset discovery and continuous monitoring), mapping every API and flagging anomalies without requiring agents on every gateway. Skip this if you need shift-left scanning to block vulnerabilities before deployment; Imperva's testing capability exists but isn't its competitive edge against dedicated SAST tools.
Mid-market and enterprise teams in automotive and transportation need Upstream Fusion API Security because it actually finds the APIs you've forgotten about, then stops attacks against them before your WAF or API gateway sees them. The ML-based behavioral detection covers OWASP API Top 10 threats while the digital twin gives you real transaction context that pure signature tools miss, and the agentic AI for automated response means you're not manually triaging every anomaly. Skip this if your APIs are mostly internal, static, and rarely change; the discovery and continuous monitoring overhead won't justify itself for simple architectures.
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries
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Common questions about comparing Imperva API Security vs Upstream Fusion API Security for your api security needs.
Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..
Upstream Fusion API Security: API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and cataloging including shadow and zombie APIs, Live digital twin for contextual API traffic analysis, ML-based behavioral detection for known and unknown threats..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Imperva API Security differentiates with Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response. Upstream Fusion API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and cataloging including shadow and zombie APIs, Live digital twin for contextual API traffic analysis, ML-based behavioral detection for known and unknown threats.
Imperva API Security is developed by Imperva. Upstream Fusion API Security is developed by Upstream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Imperva API Security integrates with Kong, Mulesoft, Azure APIM, Apigee, F5 and 3 more. Upstream Fusion API Security integrates with SIEM, SOAR, WAF, API Gateway. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Imperva API Security and Upstream Fusion API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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