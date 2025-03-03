Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Imperva API Security is a commercial api security tool by Imperva. Traceable AppSec is a commercial api security tool by Harness Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing API sprawl across multiple gateways should buy Imperva API Security for its agentless shadow API discovery, which catches undocumented endpoints that application teams hide in production. The platform scores strongest on ID.AM and DE.CM (asset discovery and continuous monitoring), mapping every API and flagging anomalies without requiring agents on every gateway. Skip this if you need shift-left scanning to block vulnerabilities before deployment; Imperva's testing capability exists but isn't its competitive edge against dedicated SAST tools.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API estates and shadow API problems should pick Traceable AppSec for its automatic discovery and inventory built from live traffic replay, which catches undocumented endpoints that static scanning misses. The platform's runtime protection layer and generative AI-driven vulnerability detection address OWASP API Top 10 risks faster than manual testing cycles, and continuous posture insights keep compliance risk visible across the SDLC. This is less suited to smaller teams or those seeking a single platform for application security across code, container, and runtime layers; Traceable is API-focused and assumes mature deployment infrastructure.
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection
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Common questions about comparing Imperva API Security vs Traceable AppSec for your api security needs.
Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..
Traceable AppSec: Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection. built by Harness Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Imperva API Security differentiates with Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response. Traceable AppSec differentiates with Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic.
Imperva API Security is developed by Imperva. Traceable AppSec is developed by Harness Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Imperva API Security and Traceable AppSec serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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