Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..

Traceable AppSec: Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection. built by Harness Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.