Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. SOOS DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running development cycles faster than their DAST tooling can keep up will find ImmuniWeb® On-Demand cuts through the noise; it combines threat-led manual testing with AI automation to eliminate false positives while maintaining a rapid delivery SLA, meaning your developers actually trust the findings. The zero false-positives guarantee is backed by compliance reporting that maps cleanly to ID.RA and PR.PS functions under NIST CSF 2.0, giving you audit credibility without the usual noise. Skip this if your main need is internal application discovery or continuous monitoring across hundreds of microservices; On-Demand is built for pentesting depth on a defined scope, not breadth.
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated AppSec staff will find SOOS DAST valuable because it bundles DAST, SCA, and container scanning into one dashboard with auto-triage and direct issue creation, cutting the noise that drowns smaller security groups. The no-limit concurrent scanning across unlimited domains and Docker containerization mean you can run it aggressively in CI/CD without hitting artificial throttles or licensing games. Skip this if you need mature SAST integration or have legacy monolithic apps that resist API-first scanning; SOOS leans toward modern, API-first architectures and its strength is velocity through automation, not deep static analysis.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting.
CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning.
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® On-Demand vs SOOS DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand: ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is a web application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to provide comprehensive vulnerability assessments and compliance reporting. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Web Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, DevSecOps Native..
SOOS DAST: CI/CD-integrated DAST tool for automated web app and API vuln scanning. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand differentiates with Web Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, DevSecOps Native. SOOS DAST differentiates with Web app and API scanning (OpenAPI, SOAP, GraphQL) with OAuth token generation, No-limit scanning across unlimited domains with no concurrent scan restrictions, Containerized deployment via Docker for controlled environment execution.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand is developed by ImmuniWeb. SOOS DAST is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® On-Demand and SOOS DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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