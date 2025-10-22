Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Snyk API & Web is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
Development teams shipping APIs and web applications need a DAST tool that actually catches what matters without drowning them in false positives, and Snyk API & Web delivers that with a 0.08% false positive rate paired with AI-powered testing across 30,000+ vulnerability types. The headless-Chrome spider handles modern JavaScript and SPAs that simpler scanners miss, and CI/CD integration means findings hit Jira before developers context-switch away. This is overkill for teams running only static analysis or those needing SAST and DAST unified in a single platform; Snyk API & Web is purpose-built for dynamic testing and assumes you're already covering code-level risks elsewhere.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Neuron vs Snyk API & Web for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Snyk API & Web: DAST scanner for APIs and web apps with AI-powered testing and low FP rate. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Dynamic application security testing with 0.08% false positive rate, AI-powered API security testing engine, Detection of over 30,000 potential vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage. Snyk API & Web differentiates with Dynamic application security testing with 0.08% false positive rate, AI-powered API security testing engine, Detection of over 30,000 potential vulnerabilities.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Snyk API & Web is developed by Snyk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron integrates with GitHub, Azure Pipelines, GitLab, Jenkins, Jira and 9 more. Snyk API & Web integrates with Slack, Jira, CI/CD tools. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron and Snyk API & Web serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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