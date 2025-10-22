ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..

Siemba GenPT: AI-driven DAST tool for automated vulnerability testing of web applications. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include Automated payload-based security scanning using URL or IP, AI-driven technology stack fingerprinting, Context-aware test suite generation..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.