Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Siemba GenPT is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Siemba. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
AppSec teams in SMBs and mid-market companies need faster feedback loops on web application vulnerabilities, and Siemba GenPT delivers scan results in minutes instead of hours by running credential-free, payload-based tests without manual setup. The AI-driven payload generation and one-click compliance mapping directly address NIST PR.PS (platform security) and ID.RA (risk assessment) requirements without requiring security architects to tune test cases. Skip this if you're building a consolidated DAST platform that also handles API scanning, mobile, or infrastructure testing; Siemba is deliberately narrow and fast on web apps.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
AI-driven DAST tool for automated vulnerability testing of web applications
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Neuron vs Siemba GenPT for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Siemba GenPT: AI-driven DAST tool for automated vulnerability testing of web applications. built by Siemba. Core capabilities include Automated payload-based security scanning using URL or IP, AI-driven technology stack fingerprinting, Context-aware test suite generation..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage. Siemba GenPT differentiates with Automated payload-based security scanning using URL or IP, AI-driven technology stack fingerprinting, Context-aware test suite generation.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Siemba GenPT is developed by Siemba. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron integrates with GitHub, Azure Pipelines, GitLab, Jenkins, Jira and 9 more. Siemba GenPT integrates with AWS Marketplace, CI/CD pipelines. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron and Siemba GenPT serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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