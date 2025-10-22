Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Secure Blink ThreatSpy is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Secure Blink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
Startups and early-stage SMBs launching web applications without dedicated AppSec teams should pick Secure Blink ThreatSpy for its automated remediation campaigns that actually close findings instead of just flagging them. The platform's Reachability Framework cuts noise by prioritizing only exploitable vulnerabilities, and its DevOps pipeline integration with automated ticket creation means findings reach developers without manual triage overhead. Skip this if you're an enterprise needing SAST-DAST orchestration or deep API fuzzing; ThreatSpy's heuristic engine works best against known vulnerability classes, not novel attack surfaces.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Neuron vs Secure Blink ThreatSpy for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Secure Blink ThreatSpy: DAST platform for web app & API vulnerability scanning with AI-enabled features. built by Secure Blink. Core capabilities include Heuristic scanning with Light and Deep Scan modes, OWASP Top 10, CWE Top 25, and CISA vulnerability coverage, Zero-day vulnerability detection..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage. Secure Blink ThreatSpy differentiates with Heuristic scanning with Light and Deep Scan modes, OWASP Top 10, CWE Top 25, and CISA vulnerability coverage, Zero-day vulnerability detection.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Secure Blink ThreatSpy is developed by Secure Blink. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron and Secure Blink ThreatSpy serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, OWASP, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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