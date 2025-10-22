Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. NightVision Platform is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by NightVision. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
Development teams shipping code through GitHub Actions need API scanning that doesn't require infrastructure changes or security team involvement at commit time, and NightVision Platform handles that without the false positives that plague traditional DAST tools. The greybox crawling and vulnerability-to-code mapping eliminate the noise that slows remediation, while the smart proxy unlocks private network scanning without firewall rules or agent sprawl. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime detection or if you're already locked into a scanner that handles both web apps and APIs equally well; NightVision's real advantage is in the API-first workflow, not breadth of vulnerability types.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines.
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Neuron vs NightVision Platform for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
NightVision Platform: DAST platform for scanning web apps & APIs within CI/CD pipelines. built by NightVision. Core capabilities include Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage. NightVision Platform differentiates with Authenticated and unauthenticated web application and API scanning, Automatic API discovery and documentation of undocumented APIs, CI/CD pipeline integration for per-commit and per-pull-request scanning.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. NightVision Platform is developed by NightVision. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron integrates with GitHub, Azure Pipelines, GitLab, Jenkins, Jira and 9 more. NightVision Platform integrates with GitHub Actions. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron and NightVision Platform serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover DAST, CI/CD, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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