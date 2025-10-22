Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. jaeles is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
Security teams building custom scanning workflows for internal applications will get the most from Jaeles because its template-based architecture lets you write rules for your specific tech stack rather than forcing you into vendor presets. The 2,283 GitHub stars reflect active community contribution of custom scenarios, which means you're not locked into what the maintainers decided to scan. Skip this if you need commercial support, a polished UI, or compliance reporting; Jaeles is a CLI-first tool that rewards engineering time over convenience.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios.
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Neuron vs jaeles for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
jaeles: Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. jaeles is open-source with 2,283 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron and jaeles serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: ImmuniWeb® Neuron is Commercial while jaeles is Free, jaeles is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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