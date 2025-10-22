ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..

jaeles: Jaeles is an automated web application testing tool that helps identify vulnerabilities and security issues through customizable testing scenarios..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.