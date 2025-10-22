ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..

Invicti DAST: DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based vulnerability scanning with automatic exploitation, Predictive risk scoring for web assets, CI/CD pipeline integration..

Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.