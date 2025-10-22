Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Invicti DAST is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Invicti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
Mid-market and enterprise teams scanning web applications with frequent API changes will get the most from Invicti DAST because proof-based exploitation eliminates false positives that bog down triage workflows. The tool covers ID.RA and DE.CM across authenticated user journeys and shadow APIs simultaneously, supported by concurrent multi-asset scanning that keeps pace with CI/CD velocity. Skip this if you need a lightweight, low-friction scanner for occasional spot checks; Invicti assumes a mature security program with the bandwidth to operationalize exploitation data and retesting workflows.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Neuron vs Invicti DAST for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Invicti DAST: DAST scanner with proof-based vulnerability validation and CI/CD integration. built by Invicti. Core capabilities include Proof-based vulnerability scanning with automatic exploitation, Predictive risk scoring for web assets, CI/CD pipeline integration..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage. Invicti DAST differentiates with Proof-based vulnerability scanning with automatic exploitation, Predictive risk scoring for web assets, CI/CD pipeline integration.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Invicti DAST is developed by Invicti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron integrates with GitHub, Azure Pipelines, GitLab, Jenkins, Jira and 9 more. Invicti DAST integrates with Jenkins, GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron and Invicti DAST serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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