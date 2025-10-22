Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by ImmuniWeb. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developers and security teams in SMB to mid-market organizations need fast, low-noise vulnerability scanning without the false-positive tax that kills adoption, and ImmuniWeb® Neuron's money-back zero false-positive SLA actually enforces accountability where competitors just claim accuracy. The AI-enhanced crawling and fuzzing catch OWASP Top 10 and API vulnerabilities across AWS, Azure, and GCP with risk-based scoring tied to working exploits, reducing the triage load your team actually faces. Skip this if you need integrated SAST or supply chain scanning; Neuron is narrowly focused on dynamic testing, which is exactly why it doesn't bloat your pipeline with unrelated findings.
Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner
Startups and mid-market teams that need to catch real web vulnerabilities without burning out on false positives should run Indusface WAS in their CI/CD pipelines. The zero false positive guarantee backed by human verification means your developers won't tune out scanner alerts, and the AI-powered zero-day detection handles threats OWASP Top 10 scanning alone will miss. Skip this if you need a platform that also handles API security, cloud infrastructure assessment, or code analysis; Indusface is deliberately focused on runtime web application scanning.
AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA
AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Neuron vs Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron: AI-enhanced web app vulnerability scanner with zero false-positive SLA. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage..
Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner: AI-powered DAST scanner for web app vulnerability detection with zero false positives. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25 vulnerability detection, Zero-day vulnerability detection using AI and threat intelligence, Zero false positive guarantee through AI and human verification..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron differentiates with AI-enhanced crawling, fuzzing, and exploitation, Zero false-positives SLA with money-back guarantee, OWASP Top 10 and OWASP API Top 10 coverage. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner differentiates with OWASP Top 10 and SANS 25 vulnerability detection, Zero-day vulnerability detection using AI and threat intelligence, Zero false positive guarantee through AI and human verification.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron is developed by ImmuniWeb. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron integrates with GitHub, Azure Pipelines, GitLab, Jenkins, Jira and 9 more. Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner integrates with CI/CD pipelines, SIEM platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron and Indusface WAS - Website Vulnerability Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DAST, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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