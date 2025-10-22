Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by ImmuniWeb. NowSecure Platform is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams in startups and mid-market companies need ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile because it catches vulnerabilities in both Android and iOS builds without requiring source code access, letting you scan third-party SDKs and obfuscated code that static analyzers miss. The AI-driven DAST component handles runtime behavior testing across both platforms from a single cloud console, which cuts the typical two-tool sprawl in half. Skip this if you're an enterprise already committed to heavyweight SAST platforms with dedicated mobile modules; Neuron trades some configuration depth for speed and is built for teams that need results in days, not quarters.
Teams shipping iOS and Android apps on tight release cycles need NowSecure Platform because it automates the security gate without slowing deployment; SAST, DAST, and IAST run in parallel during CI/CD, surfacing vulnerabilities with remediation code already attached. The platform maps to NIST PR.PS for platform security controls and generates compliant SBOMs for regulated industries like fintech and healthcare. Skip this if your mobile apps are secondary to a web-first security program or if you need deep threat hunting; NowSecure excels at continuous scanning and policy enforcement, not incident response.
AI-enhanced mobile app security scanner for Android & iOS with SAST/DAST
Automated mobile app security testing platform for iOS and Android apps
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile vs NowSecure Platform for your mobile app security needs.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile: AI-enhanced mobile app security scanner for Android & iOS with SAST/DAST. built by ImmuniWeb..
NowSecure Platform: Automated mobile app security testing platform for iOS and Android apps. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile is developed by ImmuniWeb. NowSecure Platform is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile and NowSecure Platform serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover DAST, Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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