Mobile app teams in startups and mid-market companies need ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile because it catches vulnerabilities in both Android and iOS builds without requiring source code access, letting you scan third-party SDKs and obfuscated code that static analyzers miss. The AI-driven DAST component handles runtime behavior testing across both platforms from a single cloud console, which cuts the typical two-tool sprawl in half. Skip this if you're an enterprise already committed to heavyweight SAST platforms with dedicated mobile modules; Neuron trades some configuration depth for speed and is built for teams that need results in days, not quarters.

NowSecure ADA MASA

Android teams shipping to Google Play need NowSecure ADA MASA specifically because it's the only service that handles MASA certification and OWASP MASVS Level 1 validation in one workflow, eliminating the back-and-forth between compliance and security reviews. The tool covers six concrete security domains (data storage, cryptography, authentication, network communication, platform interaction, code quality) and includes a free smoke test before you commit to formal validation, which cuts wasted assessment cycles. This is the right choice for startups and mid-market shops that can't afford to hire dedicated mobile security staff; it's not built for large enterprises with in-house AppSec teams who need deeper custom testing or continuous integration across iOS and Android simultaneously.