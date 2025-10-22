Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile is a commercial mobile app security tool by ImmuniWeb. NowSecure ADA MASA is a commercial mobile app security tool by NowSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile app teams in startups and mid-market companies need ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile because it catches vulnerabilities in both Android and iOS builds without requiring source code access, letting you scan third-party SDKs and obfuscated code that static analyzers miss. The AI-driven DAST component handles runtime behavior testing across both platforms from a single cloud console, which cuts the typical two-tool sprawl in half. Skip this if you're an enterprise already committed to heavyweight SAST platforms with dedicated mobile modules; Neuron trades some configuration depth for speed and is built for teams that need results in days, not quarters.
Android teams shipping to Google Play need NowSecure ADA MASA specifically because it's the only service that handles MASA certification and OWASP MASVS Level 1 validation in one workflow, eliminating the back-and-forth between compliance and security reviews. The tool covers six concrete security domains (data storage, cryptography, authentication, network communication, platform interaction, code quality) and includes a free smoke test before you commit to formal validation, which cuts wasted assessment cycles. This is the right choice for startups and mid-market shops that can't afford to hire dedicated mobile security staff; it's not built for large enterprises with in-house AppSec teams who need deeper custom testing or continuous integration across iOS and Android simultaneously.
AI-enhanced mobile app security scanner for Android & iOS with SAST/DAST
Android app security validation service for Google Play MASA certification
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile vs NowSecure ADA MASA for your mobile app security needs.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile: AI-enhanced mobile app security scanner for Android & iOS with SAST/DAST. built by ImmuniWeb..
NowSecure ADA MASA: Android app security validation service for Google Play MASA certification. built by NowSecure. Core capabilities include ADA MASA validation and certification for Android apps, OWASP MASVS Level 1 security assessment, Independent security review badge for Google Play..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile is developed by ImmuniWeb. NowSecure ADA MASA is developed by NowSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Neuron Mobile and NowSecure ADA MASA serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover Android Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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