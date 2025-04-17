Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite is a commercial mobile app security tool by ImmuniWeb. ReFlutter is a free mobile app security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mobile app security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development and security teams shipping native iOS and Android apps need ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite because its zero-false-positives SLA actually holds; you get manual penetration testing paired with AI automation, which means fewer alert binges and faster remediation cycles than pure-automation competitors. The vendor guarantees rapid delivery timelines and maintains NIST ID.RA risk assessment coverage, so you're not just scanning,you're getting structured evidence for compliance audits and board reporting. Skip this if your priority is backend infrastructure scanning alone; MobileSuite's strength is the mobile-first assessment, not API or cloud workload testing.
Mobile security teams doing threat modeling or adversarial testing of Flutter apps will find ReFlutter indispensable because it's the only free framework that can intercept encrypted traffic and inspect runtime behavior without recompiling the app yourself. The 1,441 GitHub stars signal real adoption among security researchers who need dynamic analysis capabilities that commercial mobile testing tools charge thousands for. Skip this if your team lacks reverse engineering expertise or needs GUI-driven testing; ReFlutter requires comfort with patched libraries and command-line workflows that won't suit security ops looking for point-and-click vulnerability scanning.
ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements.
ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms.
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite vs ReFlutter for your mobile app security needs.
ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite: ImmuniWeb MobileSuite is a mobile application penetration testing platform that combines AI-powered automation with manual security testing to assess mobile apps and their backend infrastructure for security vulnerabilities and compliance requirements. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Mobile Application Penetration Testing, Zero False-Positives SLA, Rapid Delivery SLA..
ReFlutter: ReFlutter is a reverse engineering framework that uses patched Flutter libraries to enable dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring of Flutter mobile applications on Android and iOS platforms..
Both serve the Mobile App Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite is developed by ImmuniWeb. ReFlutter is open-source with 1,441 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite and ReFlutter serve similar Mobile App Security use cases: both are Mobile App Security tools, both cover IOS, Dynamic Analysis, Android Security. Key differences: ImmuniWeb® MobileSuite is Commercial while ReFlutter is Free, ReFlutter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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