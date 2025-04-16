ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

WitnessMe: Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.