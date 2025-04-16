ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

Telivy: Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing. built by Telivy. Core capabilities include Network and device asset discovery, Vulnerability identification and scanning, SaaS application IAM for M365 and Google Workspace..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.