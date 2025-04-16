Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. Telivy is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Telivy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling attack surfaces across cloud, SaaS, and third-party integrations should prioritize ImmuniWeb® Discovery for its dark web monitoring and supplier risk visibility, capabilities most competitors either skip or bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, which means it actually closes gaps in how you map external exposure rather than just flagging what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization needs deep cloud-native workload scanning or has zero tolerance for monitoring capabilities that lean detection over remediation; ImmuniWeb® Discovery is built for visibility-first teams, not for shops that demand integrated response automation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged SaaS sprawl will get immediate value from Telivy's inventory-first approach to attack surface discovery. The platform maps your actual M365 and Google Workspace IAM exposure without requiring agents across your estate, then ties dark web monitoring and PII leakage detection to the assets it finds, covering ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with real specificity. Skip this if your organization has mature asset management already in place or prioritizes continuous monitoring of known infrastructure over finding what you've forgotten about; Telivy assumes you have blind spots worth mapping first.
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Discovery vs Telivy for your external attack surface management needs.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..
Telivy: Cybersecurity risk discovery platform for attack surface management and auditing. built by Telivy. Core capabilities include Network and device asset discovery, Vulnerability identification and scanning, SaaS application IAM for M365 and Google Workspace..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery differentiates with Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring. Telivy differentiates with Network and device asset discovery, Vulnerability identification and scanning, SaaS application IAM for M365 and Google Workspace.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is developed by ImmuniWeb. Telivy is developed by Telivy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery and Telivy serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox