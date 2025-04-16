Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. Synack Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Synack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling attack surfaces across cloud, SaaS, and third-party integrations should prioritize ImmuniWeb® Discovery for its dark web monitoring and supplier risk visibility, capabilities most competitors either skip or bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, which means it actually closes gaps in how you map external exposure rather than just flagging what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization needs deep cloud-native workload scanning or has zero tolerance for monitoring capabilities that lean detection over remediation; ImmuniWeb® Discovery is built for visibility-first teams, not for shops that demand integrated response automation.
Synack Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling external attack surfaces will get the most from Synack Attack Surface Discovery because it actually finds assets you don't know you own through continuous passive scanning of domains, IP ranges, and subsidiaries. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring, which means you're building real inventory rigor, not just running occasional scans. Skip this if your organization lacks the ops maturity to act on discovered assets quickly; Synack surfaces the problem faster than most teams can remediate it.
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Discovery vs Synack Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..
Synack Attack Surface Discovery: External attack surface mgmt with asset discovery and on-demand pentesting. built by Synack. Core capabilities include Self-service asset discovery for domains and IPv4 hosts, Continuous discovery engine for web, IP, and FQDN assets, Centralized asset dashboard with bulk confirmation/rejection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery differentiates with Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring. Synack Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Self-service asset discovery for domains and IPv4 hosts, Continuous discovery engine for web, IP, and FQDN assets, Centralized asset dashboard with bulk confirmation/rejection.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is developed by ImmuniWeb. Synack Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Synack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery and Synack Attack Surface Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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