ImmuniWeb® Discovery

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling attack surfaces across cloud, SaaS, and third-party integrations should prioritize ImmuniWeb® Discovery for its dark web monitoring and supplier risk visibility, capabilities most competitors either skip or bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, which means it actually closes gaps in how you map external exposure rather than just flagging what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization needs deep cloud-native workload scanning or has zero tolerance for monitoring capabilities that lean detection over remediation; ImmuniWeb® Discovery is built for visibility-first teams, not for shops that demand integrated response automation.