Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. Reflectiz is a free external attack surface management tool by Reflectiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling attack surfaces across cloud, SaaS, and third-party integrations should prioritize ImmuniWeb® Discovery for its dark web monitoring and supplier risk visibility, capabilities most competitors either skip or bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, which means it actually closes gaps in how you map external exposure rather than just flagging what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization needs deep cloud-native workload scanning or has zero tolerance for monitoring capabilities that lean detection over remediation; ImmuniWeb® Discovery is built for visibility-first teams, not for shops that demand integrated response automation.
Security teams managing ecommerce or SaaS platforms need Reflectiz because it catches client-side threats and malicious third-party scripts without requiring agent deployment or code changes. You'll see dashboard visibility within 10 minutes of signup, and PCI DSS v4 compliance mapping is built in, which matters if you're auditing payment flows. Skip this if your threat model centers on server-side vulnerabilities or you need SIEM integration; Reflectiz is deliberately focused on what happens in the browser and the supply chain feeding it.
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks.
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Discovery vs Reflectiz for your external attack surface management needs.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..
Reflectiz: Agentless web security monitoring for client-side threats and third-party risks. built by Reflectiz. Core capabilities include Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery differentiates with Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring. Reflectiz differentiates with Agentless remote monitoring with no installation required, Web skimming and Magecart attack detection, Web vendor and third-party script risk mapping.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is developed by ImmuniWeb. Reflectiz is developed by Reflectiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery and Reflectiz serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Key differences: ImmuniWeb® Discovery is Commercial while Reflectiz is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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