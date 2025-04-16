ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

Red Sift Red Sift Radar: LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps. built by Red Sift. Core capabilities include Internet-scale intelligence integration, LLM-powered security analysis, Actionable security insights..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.