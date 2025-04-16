Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. Red Sift Red Sift Radar is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Red Sift. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling attack surfaces across cloud, SaaS, and third-party integrations should prioritize ImmuniWeb® Discovery for its dark web monitoring and supplier risk visibility, capabilities most competitors either skip or bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, which means it actually closes gaps in how you map external exposure rather than just flagging what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization needs deep cloud-native workload scanning or has zero tolerance for monitoring capabilities that lean detection over remediation; ImmuniWeb® Discovery is built for visibility-first teams, not for shops that demand integrated response automation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to map and prioritize their exposed attack surface will benefit most from Red Sift Radar's LLM-driven approach to converting raw internet-scale intelligence into actionable remediation paths. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA across NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, then tells you how to fix it in order of real risk. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing ticketing workflows or has security teams too resource-constrained to act on findings; Radar assumes you can operationalize the insights it generates.
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Discovery vs Red Sift Red Sift Radar for your external attack surface management needs.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..
Red Sift Red Sift Radar: LLM-powered security platform for finding and fixing security gaps. built by Red Sift. Core capabilities include Internet-scale intelligence integration, LLM-powered security analysis, Actionable security insights..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery differentiates with Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring. Red Sift Red Sift Radar differentiates with Internet-scale intelligence integration, LLM-powered security analysis, Actionable security insights.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is developed by ImmuniWeb. Red Sift Red Sift Radar is developed by Red Sift. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery and Red Sift Red Sift Radar serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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