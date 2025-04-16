ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

Pentera Attack Surface Monitoring: Attack surface monitoring platform with automated security validation testing. built by Pentera. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface monitoring across internal, external, and cloud environments, Automated real-world attack simulation using attacker TTPs, Asset attraction analysis to identify high-value targets..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.