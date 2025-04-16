ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

Muscope|Risk - Attack Perimeter: Maps external attack surface including assets, dark web exposure, and leaks. built by Muscope Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Domain-based asset discovery covering websites, IPs, mail servers, DNS servers, networks, and ASNs, Open port and exposed service identification for discovered IPs, Website technology fingerprinting including applications, JavaScript libraries, and certificate security analysis..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.