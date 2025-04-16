ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

Mandiant Attack Surface Management: Discovers and monitors external internet assets for exposures and vulnerabilities. built by Google. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery, Continuous monitoring with configurable scan frequencies, Technology and service identification..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.