Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ImmuniWeb. Ivanti Neurons for EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Ivanti. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling attack surfaces across cloud, SaaS, and third-party integrations should prioritize ImmuniWeb® Discovery for its dark web monitoring and supplier risk visibility, capabilities most competitors either skip or bolt on as afterthoughts. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including asset discovery, continuous monitoring, and supply chain risk, which means it actually closes gaps in how you map external exposure rather than just flagging what you already know exists. Skip this if your organization needs deep cloud-native workload scanning or has zero tolerance for monitoring capabilities that lean detection over remediation; ImmuniWeb® Discovery is built for visibility-first teams, not for shops that demand integrated response automation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and untracked acquisitions will find immediate value in Ivanti Neurons for EASM because it actually surfaces forgotten cloud infrastructure and third-party risk without requiring agents planted across your estate. The agentless discovery model means you're monitoring internet-facing assets in near-real-time while the Vulnerability Risk Score cuts through CVE noise by prioritizing what actually threatens your perimeter. Skip this if you need best-of-breed detection and response capabilities; Ivanti's strength is asset visibility and inventory, not incident hunting.
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb® Discovery vs Ivanti Neurons for EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..
Ivanti Neurons for EASM: Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Agentless monitoring for internet-facing asset discovery, Continuous near-real-time asset visibility, Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) for CVE prioritization..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery differentiates with Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring. Ivanti Neurons for EASM differentiates with Agentless monitoring for internet-facing asset discovery, Continuous near-real-time asset visibility, Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) for CVE prioritization.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery is developed by ImmuniWeb. Ivanti Neurons for EASM is developed by Ivanti. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery and Ivanti Neurons for EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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