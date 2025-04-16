ImmuniWeb® Discovery: ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web. built by ImmuniWeb. Core capabilities include Attack Surface Management, Continuous Security Monitoring, Third-Party Risk Monitoring..

Ivanti Neurons for EASM: Cloud-based EASM platform for discovering internet-facing assets & exposures. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Agentless monitoring for internet-facing asset discovery, Continuous near-real-time asset visibility, Vulnerability Risk Score (VRS) for CVE prioritization..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.