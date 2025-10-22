Teams managing multi-cloud storage configurations across AWS, Azure, and GCP on a shoestring budget should start here; ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test catches bucket misconfigurations and overpermissioned access that cost organizations millions in breaches, and it costs nothing. The free model means you can scan all three clouds without procurement friction or vendor lock-in concerns. Skip this if you need continuous posture monitoring or automated remediation workflows; this is a point-in-time scanner for teams that can act on findings manually or feed results into separate orchestration tools.

s3tk

DevOps and security teams running S3-heavy AWS environments will get immediate value from s3tk because it's free, open-source, and requires no agent deployment or cloud integration,just point it at your buckets. The 461 GitHub stars and zero setup friction mean you can scan your entire S3 estate for misconfigurations, overpermissioned ACLs, and unencrypted data in minutes, not weeks. Skip this if you need continuous runtime monitoring or policy enforcement across your broader cloud infrastructure; s3tk is a scanner, not a guard rail, and works best as part of a larger CSPM rather than a replacement for one.