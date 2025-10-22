Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test is a free cloud security posture management tool by ImmuniWeb. s3tk is a free cloud security posture management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing multi-cloud storage configurations across AWS, Azure, and GCP on a shoestring budget should start here; ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test catches bucket misconfigurations and overpermissioned access that cost organizations millions in breaches, and it costs nothing. The free model means you can scan all three clouds without procurement friction or vendor lock-in concerns. Skip this if you need continuous posture monitoring or automated remediation workflows; this is a point-in-time scanner for teams that can act on findings manually or feed results into separate orchestration tools.
DevOps and security teams running S3-heavy AWS environments will get immediate value from s3tk because it's free, open-source, and requires no agent deployment or cloud integration,just point it at your buckets. The 461 GitHub stars and zero setup friction mean you can scan your entire S3 estate for misconfigurations, overpermissioned ACLs, and unencrypted data in minutes, not weeks. Skip this if you need continuous runtime monitoring or policy enforcement across your broader cloud infrastructure; s3tk is a scanner, not a guard rail, and works best as part of a larger CSPM rather than a replacement for one.
Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
A security toolkit for Amazon S3 that provides bucket scanning, policy validation, ACL management, and encryption features to identify and remediate S3 security vulnerabilities.
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Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test vs s3tk for your cloud security posture management needs.
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test: Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. built by ImmuniWeb..
s3tk: A security toolkit for Amazon S3 that provides bucket scanning, policy validation, ACL management, and encryption features to identify and remediate S3 security vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test is developed by ImmuniWeb. s3tk is open-source with 461 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test and s3tk serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Security Scanning, AWS. Key differences: s3tk is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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