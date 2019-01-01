Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test is a free cloud security posture management tool by ImmuniWeb. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing multi-cloud storage configurations across AWS, Azure, and GCP on a shoestring budget should start here; ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test catches bucket misconfigurations and overpermissioned access that cost organizations millions in breaches, and it costs nothing. The free model means you can scan all three clouds without procurement friction or vendor lock-in concerns. Skip this if you need continuous posture monitoring or automated remediation workflows; this is a point-in-time scanner for teams that can act on findings manually or feed results into separate orchestration tools.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test: Free cloud storage security scanner for AWS, Azure, and GCP environments. built by ImmuniWeb..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test is developed by ImmuniWeb. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure, GCP. Key differences: ImmuniWeb Cloud Security Test is Free while Orca Security CSPM is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox