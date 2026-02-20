Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. Start Left® SBDE is a commercial secure code training tool by Start Left® Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
Development teams struggling to close the gap between security findings and actual developer behavior should choose Start Left® SBDE; it embeds just-in-time training directly into CI/CD pipelines tied to real SAST, SCA, and DAST results rather than treating security awareness as a separate compliance checkbox. The gamified Security Champions program with leaderboards and measurable adoption metrics creates accountability that generic training platforms skip, and the policy-driven guardrails enforce decisions across pipelines without slowing deployments. Skip this if your organization needs mature incident response workflows or detection-focused capabilities; Start Left® is purpose-built for shifting left on training and governance, not for managing post-breach operations.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance.
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Common questions about comparing Immersive Labs App Security Training vs Start Left® SBDE for your secure code training needs.
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
Start Left® SBDE: DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Security Champions Program to identify and reward security leaders within development teams, Gamified learning with leaderboards, challenges, badges, and incentive-based rewards, Auto-prescribed, just-in-time training based on real findings from SAST, SCA, and DAST scans..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice. Start Left® SBDE differentiates with Security Champions Program to identify and reward security leaders within development teams, Gamified learning with leaderboards, challenges, badges, and incentive-based rewards, Auto-prescribed, just-in-time training based on real findings from SAST, SCA, and DAST scans.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. Start Left® SBDE is developed by Start Left® Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Immersive Labs App Security Training and Start Left® SBDE serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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