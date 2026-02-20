Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

Start Left® SBDE: DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance. built by Start Left® Security. Core capabilities include Security Champions Program to identify and reward security leaders within development teams, Gamified learning with leaderboards, challenges, badges, and incentive-based rewards, Auto-prescribed, just-in-time training based on real findings from SAST, SCA, and DAST scans..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.